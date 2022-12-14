One man is facing multiple charges after authorities say they found fentanyl on him in Huntsville. (Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

HUNTSVILLE, Al.a. (WHNT) — One man is facing multiple charges after authorities say they found fentanyl on him in Huntsville.

30-year-old Christopher Demond Ivey was arrested just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Sgt. Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says his arrest was the result of an “ongoing investigation” by the North Alabama Drug Task Force.

White says Ivey was taken into custody in the 4500-block of Bonnell Drive in Huntsville after he was found to be in possession of fentanyl.

Christopher Ivey (Madison Co. Jail)

Ivey was charged with drug trafficking, ex-felon in possession of a firearm, attempting to elude an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

HPD says they aren’t able to release any more details as the investigation is ongoing.

Ivey remains in the custody of the Madison County Jail on a $755,000 bond.