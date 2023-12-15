HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a man was arrested Thursday after a pursuit ended with a vehicle engulfed in flames.

According to the department, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding around 10 p.m. Thursday on Bailey Cove Road. HPD said the vehicle appeared to be stopping but then took off. The officer attempted to pursue, however, they lost sight of it.

Authorities said less than 10 minutes later a different officer was waved down by a resident nearby for a vehicle — later determined to be the one from Bailey Cove Road — that had hit a tree and crashed.

The department said the vehicle was on fire but officers were able to pull the driver out before it became fully engulfed in flames.

HPD said the driver, identified as 31-year-old Caesar John Nieves, was arrested at the scene and taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

Nieves was released from the hospital and booked into the Madison County Jail at 6:23 a.m. Friday, according to jail records.

He is charged with attempting to elude a police officer, driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated speeding, failure to stop before entering a roadway, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving while license suspended and driving with an expired tag.