MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Deputies with Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded to an armed robbery in Meridianville early Friday morning.

MCSO stated in a Twitter post that a man with a gun robbed the Raceway on Highway 231 and Bob Wade Lane around 1:40 a.m. on Friday. He demanded money and threatened the clerk with his weapon.

He was seen fleeing the scene, driving south on Highway 231.

Early Saturday morning, deputies with MCSO located and identified the suspect as Corbin Dean Gaines, 27, and arrested him without incident.

Gaines is being held at the Madison County Jail on a $25,000 bond.