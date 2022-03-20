HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Police say a man was arrested after telling authorities he accidentally shot someone on Saturday night.

Police say they responded to a shooting call on Blue Spring Road on Saturday, March 19 around 9:40 p.m. The offender, identified as 22-year-old Treyvon Young, had called police and told them he accidentally shot a person.

Officials told News 19 Young was interviewed and later booked into the Madison County Jail. He faces charges of second-degree domestic violence and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. He was booked on a $7,500 bond.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.