HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The man accused of killing Huntsville Police Department officer Billy Clardy III in December 2019 is scheduled to be in court Thursday.

LaJeromeny Brown, 44, is due for a case status update before Madison County Circuit Court Judge Chris Comer. Brown is facing a capital murder charge and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, but no trial date has been set.

Prosecutors say Clardy, an agent on the STAC Unit, was killed during a drug sting, where officers were attempting to buy 100 pounds of marijuana from Brown.

Brown has a previous federal conviction for drug trafficking.

According to testimony at Brown’s preliminary hearing in January 2020, two officers were inside the house waiting to arrest Brown when he entered. Brown entered the home and encountered Clardy, who was shot twice. He died later that night from his injuries.

Brown was arrested shortly after the shooting.