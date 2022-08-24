MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man accused of “recklessly” causing the death of Amy Bishop’s 20-year-old son has been indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury, according to court documents.

19-year-old Vincent Yoan Harmon was charged with reckless murder following his arrest for the April 2021 shooting that killed Seth Bishop Anderson.

In the indictment, filed on July 29, the grand jury reduced the criminal charge from reckless murder to manslaughter.

Vincent Harmon

Harmon, 18 at the time, is accused of shooting Anderson during what police said was “an act where Harmon was aware his actions could cause significant risk or bodily harm to another person.”

Authorities said that Anderson showed up at the hospital around 8:00 p.m. the night of the incident and was pronounced dead later.

Online court documents show that Harmon’s defense has applied for youthful offender status due to his age at the time of the shooting. A hearing has been set for October 13 for Madison County Judge Donna Pate to consider that request.



Anderson’s mother, Amy Bishop, shot six of her coworkers during a meeting at the University of Alabama in Huntsville in 2010. Three of them died. She pleaded guilty in 2012, avoiding the death penalty, and was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

A jury trial is set to be held on November 28 at the Madison County Courthouse.