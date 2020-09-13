Majority of Huntsville City Schools employees express concerns over return to in-person schooling

Students in Huntsville City Schools have been in session a little over three weeks and the Huntsville Education Association conducted a survey with questions specific to Huntsville City Schools’ plan to return students and educators to school buildings.

Starting this week, students in Huntsville City Schools will begin in-person learning on a staggered schedule for grades K-8, yet the latest survey showed a majority actually preferred to continue with remote learning.

While 89 percent of participants believe Huntsville City Schools has not prepared employees or provided worksites with needed safety equipment and procedures, the majority also felt school leaders should have consulted school employees about their concerns.

The survey ran from September 1-4 and had more than 1,000 HCS educators who voiced their concerns, including over 500 comments. The survey was voluntary, anonymous, and open to all HCS employees.

The district wants to remind the students and staff that they are doing all they can and taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the entire student body for those who are returning to the buildings this week.

That staggered schedule will have k-8 starting on rotated days this week, and grades 9-12 starting the week of September 21.

All students and staff are required to wear masks, and each classroom will have cleaning supplies

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, stay home.

Every school will also have a health check station that will take staff member temperatures and ask health-related questions upon entering the building.