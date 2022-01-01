‘Major damage’ to inside of Huntsville home after fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The inside of a Huntsville home was damaged in a fire Saturday morning.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue District Chief Russel Merryman told News 19 when fire crews arrived at the Hale Drive home there was heavy smoke coming out of the home.

Merryman told News 19 there was ‘major damage’ to the inside of the home. The outside of the home was spared, the only damage was smoke stains and some windows were out.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Merryman told News 19 the fire is under investigation.