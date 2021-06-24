LIVE BLOG: Main juror excused from Christopher Henderson capital murder trial, alternate juror selected

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One of the 12 main jurors in the Christopher Henderson capital murder trial was excused from serving Thursday morning.

The juror said they failed to disclose a medical diagnosis during juror interviews last week and can’t handle the gruesome details of the case.

Judge Chris Comer called an alternate juror, noting the swap put the prosecution and defense in a bind right before opening arguments were set to start Thursday morning.

Henderson is charged with killing five people, including two children and his pregnant wife in August 2015, before setting the family’s Madison County house on fire.

