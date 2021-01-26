Main Event Entertainment to Open at Bridge Street Town Centre

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A new family-friendly entertainment center is coming to Bridge Street Town Centre.

Bayer Properties confirmed that fast-growing Main Event Entertainment will be opening in 2022.

The facility includes entertainment options like bowling, multi-level laser tag, gravity ropes, a zipline, virtual reality, billiards, and over 120 arcade games.

Main Event at Bridge Street Town Centre will be the company’s first location in the state of Alabama and will feature a full-service dining menu and a bar stocked with craft beers and cocktails.

“We couldn’t be more excited about becoming part of the Huntsville community and bringing our unique family entertainment experience to the area,” said Chris Morris, CEO, Main Event. “Our brand promise is to provide guests an opportunity to make memories together while enjoying the best activities and games imaginable all in the comforts of one fun-filled location. We are committed to doing that every single day. The team at Bayer Properties was instrumental in making this a reality and we are thankful to be working with a top-notch group on our first-ever location in Alabama.”