Magic Pass offers discounts for Huntsville holiday activities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The holidays can be expensive, and you want to save where you can. Huntsville’s tourism office announced their Magic Passes that offer discounts to holiday activities around the city.

The Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) released the event coupons on Tuesday.

The discounts offered are:

$2 off admission to the Huntsville Museum of Art’s Skating in the Park

$2 off admission to the Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater production of A Christmas Carol

10% off admission to Huntsville Ballet’s presentation of The Nutcracker

25% off general admission to see Burritt on the Mountain decked out for the holidays

10% off one store item (excluding sale and consignment), plus free tour of Harrison Brothers Hardware

Magic Passes are free and available online or at the Huntsville/Madison County Visitor Center. The Visitor Center is located at 500 Church Street NW in downtown Huntsville and is open seven days a week.

The coupons are available to visitors and residents of Madison County.

For more information on Huntsville holiday events such as dates, operating hours, and the Magic Pass, visit the CVB’s website here.