HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities have identified a second woman who died after a crash on Tuesday, September 5.

A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said Tina Lee, 33, of Madison, died from her injuries at Huntsville Hospital on Monday.

HPD said the wreck occurred at Winchester Road and Fortune Drive shortly before 2 p.m. on Sept. 5.

The driver of one vehicle involved in the crash, later identified by HPD as Pamela Milton, 60, of Huntsville, was pronounced dead at the scene. At the time, officials said the other vehicle’s driver was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All east and westbound lanes of Winchester Road at Fortune Drive were closed for a couple of hours as a result of the wreck.