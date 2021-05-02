Madison Square 12 closing Monday, May 3, Touchstar planning to open new theater in 2022

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The last remaining piece of Madison Square Mall will be closing Monday.

Touchstar Cinemas said Madison Square 12, located within Huntsville’s MidCity District at the corner of Research Park Boulevard and University Drive, will be redeveloped as Touchstar MidCity Luxury Cinemas.

In a Facebook post, Touchstar said the new theater will be located next to the Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments (located at 5075 Research Drive).

The new theater, originally planned to open this summer, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Touchstar stated the new 50,000-square-foot luxury theater will boast the largest screen in the state, along with 4K projectors and 3D viewing.

One service at the current theater will carry over to the new one – dine-in service in the theater, along with VIP suites, a private lounge, and a full-service bar.

Initially, Touchstar, who bought the theater and six acres of property it sits on in 2008, mulled selling the theater as part of the MidCity project in 2016, following the demolition of the former Madison Square Mall.

However, the owners later decided not to sell, instead, pumping $3 million into a renovation and transformation of the longtime community staple.

At that point, the City of Huntsville tweaked the road plan for MidCity to route an extension of Sanderson Road to Research Park Boulevard around the theater site.

The new theater is slated to open in 2022.