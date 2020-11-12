Madison man arrested on child porn charges

Peter Michael Hassler, 68. (Image: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A Madison man has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography in a joint investigation with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security.

Peter Michael Hassler, 68, had a bond set at $75,000.

Investigators say they found numerous files and images containing the sexual abuse of children while executing a search warrant.

A post by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office credits the arrest to an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. It says the investigation started after finding out the suspect was in possession of distributing images of child exploitation online.

The post also says the investigation into Hassler continues as forensic analysis continues on his computer and other electronic devices.