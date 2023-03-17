HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Madison man is facing drug trafficking charges after authorities say narcotics were being mailed to his address.

The Huntsville Police Department said 34-year-old Jean Michael Robles was arrested as the result of an investigation earlier this month.

K9 Dexter with the North Alabama Drug Task Force (NADTF) alerted agents to a package coming through the mail that had two kilograms of cocaine and was on its way to an address associated with Robles, police said.

A search warrant was carried out on Robles’s home on Tallulah Drive, where NADTF Agents recovered another kilogram of cocaine.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and U.S. Postal Inspectors assisted in the investigation.

Robles was booked into the Limestone County Jail on March 3, where he was charged with one count of trafficking cocaine.

He was released the following day on a $5,000 bond.

Robles was also arrested in 2016 by narcotics agents in Decatur, where several guns, seven ounces of cocaine and cash were recovered.

That investigation was handed over to the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms where federal charges were on the line.