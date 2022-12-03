HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said a man was arrested after a police chase ended with a vehicle hitting a patrol car, injuring three people.

HPD said 35-year-old Jomyco Davis was arrested following the chase that began with deputies from The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

HPD said the pursuit began around 1:30 p.m. Saturday near the 6500 block of U.S. Highway 431 South. The department said MCSO believed the driver of the vehicle had active warrants with both HPD and the Sheriff’s Office.

The chase ended near Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children on Governors Drive, at the corner of Governors Drive and Franklin Street just before 2 p.m.

HPD said Davis was arrested on the scene on active warrants for domestic violence and first-degree burglary. Authorities say more charges are expected pending the outcome of the investigation into the pursuit and subsequent crash.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI) said paramedics transported three people to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the crash.

HPD said the people transported included two passengers in the car with Davis and an HPD officer. The department said the officer is expected to be okay.