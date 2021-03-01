Madison County’s new service center opens Monday

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County’s new Service Center will be open for business on Monday, March 1. The new center is located at 1918 North Memorial Parkway in Huntsville, which is the southeast corner of Oakwood Avenue and Memorial Parkway.

This new building is the new home for several county departments:

Board of Registrars

License Department

Probate Judge

Sales Tax

Tax Assessor

Tax Collector

The county says the new, centralized location reduces multiple rental costs. The Madison County Board of Registrars and Sales Tax departments have permanently relocated from their Cook Avenue location, and the License, Probate, Tax Assessor, and Tax Collector departments have permanently relocated from their offices in the Madison County Courthouse to the new Service Center.

Anyone with business at the building will use a new kiosk ticket systems that directs them to its many different departments, each with its own section in the building designed to fit its needs.

The new 60,100 square foot building also includes added accessibility features like a bus stop, bike racks, and about 350 parking spots.

COVID-19 Considerations

Glass panels were incorporated at all front counter clerk stations that have higher levels of interaction with the public to help address COVID-19 concerns. Durable and easily cleanable surfaces were used throughout including tile, solid surface counters, stainless partitions, and luxury vinyl tile.

Project History

The Service Center project began in 2015 to identify and acquire property in Madison County with a focus on a central and convenient location for Madison County residents. In 2018, Huntsville-based Chapman Sisson Architects began the design of the 60,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility.

Following the 2019 purchase of 7.77 acres at the corner of North Memorial Parkway and Oakwood Avenue and an environmental impact study, the Madison County Commission awarded Huntsville General Contractor Lee Builders, Inc. the $11.5 million dollar construction contract in September 2019. The construction of the new Madison County Service Center was completed under budget by more than $2 million dollars.