HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Following the decision last week by the Madison County District Attorney’s Office to close the officer-involved shooting case of Ray King in January with no criminal charges, News 19 formally requested Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies’ body camera footage from the incident.

Madison County denied that request Tuesday.

The county’s attorney said that under Alabama law body camera footage is not subject to the Alabama Open Records Law. Madison County Attorney Jeff Rich responded to News 19’s request.

“… As you know, body-worn camera visual or audio recordings of law enforcement officers carrying out law enforcement responsibilities are not public writings under the Alabama open records law. Consequently, to the extent any recordings exist regarding Ray King, the recordings will not be produced to WHNT by the Madison County Sheriff. Please direct any further inquiry to my attention,” Rich wrote.

King was killed at his home in Hazel Green on Jan. 5.

Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard said sheriff’s deputies went to the wrong house – King’s – while investigating a shots fired call. But Broussard said the shooting was legally justified because deputies had a lawful right to investigate and King had a gun, so they were in reasonable fear for their lives.

The criminal investigation is over, but that doesn’t mean the body cam footage will be made public.

Under Alabama’s Open Records Law, law enforcement investigative reports are not considered public records. Body camera records are not mentioned in that law as falling under the investigative reports exception.

The relevant law includes Alabama Code section 12-21-3.1 (b): Law enforcement investigative reports and related investigative material are not public records. Law enforcement investigative reports, records, field notes, witness statements, and other investigative writings or recordings are privileged communications protected from disclosure.

But the Alabama Supreme Court said two years ago that body camera footage should not be considered a public record, based on the law’s investigative exception.

The court’s majority wrote, “Both the term ‘investigative reports; and the list of ‘privileged communications’ seem to suggest that the exception was crafted with the intention of protecting materials created by law-enforcement officers during the course of a criminal investigation.”

The court went on to say that an earlier Alabama Supreme Court decision “recognized a pending criminal investigation as an exception to the [Open Records Act]. The phrase ‘related investigative material’ that follows ‘[l]aw enforcement investigative reports,’ however, is much broader and would encompass not only officer work product but also any materials related to a particular investigation. That would include items of substantive evidence that existed before the investigation began, such as video recordings or documentary evidence relevant to the crime being investigated.”

Chief Justice Tom Parker sharply disagreed with the majority.

“With one sweeping stroke, today’s decision spells the end of public access to law-enforcement records that are connected in any way to an investigation. Hidden now from the public eye are body-cam videos, dashcam videos, 9-1-1 recordings, and anything else that is remotely connected to a crime or even potential crime. After today, as to law-enforcement agencies at least, the statute might as well be titled the Closed Records Act.”

Parker said the point of the Open Records Act was to compel people to do what they would not do voluntarily.

“Because of its broad scope, the decision will be relied on by every smart lawyer who must defend any denial of a public records request by a law enforcement agency,” Parker wrote. “And nothing in the decision gives any reason to believe that such a defense will ever lose.”

The Alabama Legislature did pass a body camera bill in 2023 that allows a person shown in a related video, their family members or family attorneys to view the footage after making a written request. But it is up to the discretion of the law enforcement agency. The law allows, “A custodial law enforcement agency may choose to not disclose the recording if the disclosure would affect an ongoing active law enforcement investigation or prosecution.”

That was the exception cited by ALEA in denying the request by representatives of Stephen Perkins’s family. Perkins was killed in his driveway on Sept. 29 by a Decatur Police Department officer. Four officers have been reprimanded for their conduct that night by Police Chief Todd Pinion. ALEA is still investigating the shooting.

At this point, it is not clear if any body camera footage will be released in the Perkins case.