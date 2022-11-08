MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Madison County Water Department (MCWD) has scheduled an outage for Wednesday in the Southeast area of Madison County.

According to the MCWD, beginning on Nov. 9 at 8:00 a.m., customers on Dug Hil Road from the southern intersection at Mills Circle to Raintree Road will experience a water outage.

This area will also include those on Anchorage Lane and Arrowhead Drive.

The MCWD says the outage will last until 2 p.m. Wednesday in order for them to make system improvements.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact MCWD at (256) 746-2888.