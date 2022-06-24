MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials at the Madison County Water Department (MCWD) are asking residents to conserve water after a “significant leak” was discovered Thursday night.

According to a statement from the department, the leak, along with increased demand for water due to high temperatures and minimal rainfall, has created extra stress on the system.

“While we work to bring the system back to normal operating levels, the County asks for your cooperation in limiting the use of water,” the statement read.

The department suggested avoiding these activities until further notice:

Washing your car

Watering lawns, including sprinklers and irrigation systems

Filling swimming pools

Other unnecessary or extra water usage in the home/business

“We are only encouraging residents and customers to voluntarily conserve water,” County Engineer Chuck Faulkner said. “We hope conditions will change soon, alleviating the need for stricter water conservation. We want to thank our customers for your understanding and cooperation.”

If you see a water leak at your home, contact the Madison County Water Department at 256-746-2888.