MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Madison County Water Department said water levels are back to normal.

In a news release Monday, MCWD thanked customers and hard-working team members for getting the system back to normal.

MCWD encouraged customers to continue being mindful of leaks, excessive watering of lawns, and unnecessary usage but said normal use can resume.

A ‘significant leak’ was discovered Thursday night in the system, leading to a request to conserve water across the MCWD service area.