HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Citizens in Madison County got an opportunity to share their concerns with state lawmakers ahead of the 2023 Legislative session, set to take place next month.

The Madison County State Legislative Delegation held a public forum in Huntsville Monday evening, and dozens were in attendance.

For many, this was their chance to voice issues and concerns that are near and dear to their heart.

The issues and concerns varied. Some spoke on the permit-less carry law that went into effect in Alabama this year.

Others spoke about expanding Medicaid, reproductive rights, public transportation funding, municipality certification, and much more.

The 2023 Legislative session is set to begin on March 7th.