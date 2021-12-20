Madison County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scammers impersonating deputy

(WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is warning about a new scam where the caller impersonates a deputy.

According to a series of tweets from MCSO, the phone scammers are identifying themselves as Lieutenant Cody Davis and stating there are outstanding warrants for failing to appear for the person they called.

“Law enforcement agencies will not demand any money, gift cards, or something of value be sent for the phone calls from law enforcement to go away,” one tweet stated.

If you receive a suspicious call, do not provide any personal or banking information. Instead, call local law enforcement and report the incident.