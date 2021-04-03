Madison County Sheriff’s Office warning public to be on the lookout for jury duty scams

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Scammers are at work, even on weekends.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said multiple calls have been received about telephone scams across the county.

The scammer tells the potential victim that they are a deputy and the victim missed reporting for a grand jury or jury duty. In some cases, scammers have identified themselves as Brent Patterson, the spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

The potential victim is told that because they missed reporting, they now have penalties and fines against them, which are to be paid with cash cards or money cards from a retail store.

The Sheriff’s Office said they will never call, email, or send a letter to collect fines for failing to appear for jury duty.

Furthermore, the Sheriff’s Office will not ask for sensitive information, such as a social security number, driver’s license number, banking information, or credit card numbers by email.

Anyone receiving requests for such information, whether it be by phone, email, or a letter, should not respond to the request, end the phone call, and contact the Sheriff’s Office at (256) 722-7181 to inform them of the scam.