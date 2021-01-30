Madison County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man from the Hazel Green area.

MCSO said Matthew Dustin Bowles, 31, was last seen the morning of Jan. 23.

Bowles is 6′ 2″ tall, weighs 165 lbs., with brown hair and gray eyes.

He was last seen driving a silver 2011 four-door Chevy truck with Alabama license plate GPM736.

Anyone with information on Bowles’s location is urged to contact Madison County Sheriff’s Office Investigator David Stamm at (256) 533-8820 or dstamm@madisoncountyal.gov.