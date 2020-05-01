Madison County Sheriff’s Office resuming public access Monday, May 4

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will re-open previously closed offices to the public on Monday, May 4.

The Sheriff’s Office will operate under normal business hours, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m., excepting county holidays.

There will be some changes, though. Lobbies in the Criminal Records Division, Records Division, and Pistol Permit Office will be limited to two people at a time, and they must stay six feet away from each other.

As is the case with all other Madison County government buildings, if you enter the Sheriff’s Office, you will need to wear some sort of face covering.

If you are waiting to enter the offices, you’ll need to do so on sidewalks, maintaining six feet of separation.

You are encouraged to continue calling the Sheriff’s Office before coming down.

Pistol permits can be picked up at the office on 603 Fiber Street ONLY if you receive a notification it was approved. To apply, visit the Madison County Sheriff’s Office website. There is a kiosk available in the Pistol Permit Office lobby if you don’t have internet, but employees will not be able to help with the process. Permits typically take 10-14 days to process. For questions about pistol permits, call (256) 532-3731.

Until further notice, you won’t be able to request fingerprinting at Criminal Investigations, and you should call an investigator at (256) 533-8820 or (256) 533-8821 before coming to the office. If you are scheduled to talk in person, go to 715 Wheeler Avenue.

If you need to visit the Records Division, call ahead first at (256) 532-3416. The offices are located at 705 Wheeler Avenue.

Sheriff Kevin Turner said safety remains a priority as the offices reopen.

“I want to thank everyone for their patience during this unusual time. The safety of the public and our employees is still our primary concern, and our thoughts are with those that have been directly affected by the pandemic. I want to thank all those on the front lines who have worked hard to improve and safeguard the health and safety of others. Madison County is a great community and we’ll continue to stay strong by working together”. Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner