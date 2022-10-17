MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Scams are becoming more and more common in North Alabama, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

A social media post made by the sheriff’s office stated, “Investigators are seeing an uptick in telephone and online scams throughout the community.”

“We are reminding our residents that we will never call and demand money, gift cards, Bitcoin, Google Play cards, or green cards in place of handling a warrant or failure to report to a scheduled Grand Jury,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

MCSO says if you get a call demanding any of those things, you’re likely talking to a scammer.

“Scammers use social engineering tactics to trick consumers into sharing confidential and personal information,” MCSO continued. “They are skilled con artists who impersonate government, community, and business officials such as law enforcement, local charities, and service providers.”

Citizens in Madison County and surrounding communities have reported receiving phone calls and emails from scammers saying there is a warrant out for their arrest. Officials say these calls often lead to the scammer trying to get money from a victim.

The sheriff’s office stressed they will never ask for card or banking numbers, and encouraged citizens to avoid sharing personal or financial information over the phone. If you receive a scam call, according MCSO, “Hang up the phone and call your local law enforcement agency.”

To report a scam to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, call 256-722-7181.