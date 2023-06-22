MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s help after they say a man “intentionally” ran over a woman riding her exercise bike.

On May 23, authorities say Jeremy Kentrell Norwood was captured on surveillance footage driving through a resident’s yard, chasing after a woman in the Big M Acres Farm in the Ryland Community.

The MCSO said Norwood swerved over and aimed his car at the woman. After hitting her with his 2014 Kia Optima, deputies said Norwood fled the scene.

A warrant for first-degree felony assault has been issued for Norwood.

On May 23, authorities say Jeremy Kentrell Norwood was captured on surveillance footage driving through a resident’s yard, chasing after a woman in the Big M Acres Farm in the Ryland Community. (Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Josh Moseley at (256) 533-8864 or send an email here.