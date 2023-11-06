MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Detectives with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) are asking for the public’s help locating a home repair fraud suspect.

Harold Lee Champion has a first-degree theft of property warrant involving home repair fraud, according to MCSO.

“Numerous victims in our community have reported similar offenses against Mr. Champion involving fraudulent transactions through his business,” MCSO said in a social media post.

Harold Lee Champion (Photo: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

MCSO asks that anyone who may have dealt with Champion or who has become a victim of a home repair scam call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (256) 533-8821.