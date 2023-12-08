HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) says it is investigating after an inmate’s death at the Madison County Jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, detention officers were alerted to an inmate who collapsed in a cell at the jail around 8 p.m. Thursday. MCSO said officers and medical staff immediately responded and performed lifesaving measures.

HEMSI also responded and transported the inmate, identified as 58-year-old Phillip Wright, to Huntsville Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to authorities.

MCSO said that based on the initial investigation it appears Wright suffered a cardiac arrest and no foul play is currently expected.

Wright was booked into the Madison County Jail on November 11, 2023 for a probation violation. MCSO said over the last two weeks Wright had been housed in the jail infirmary while receiving treatment for other health-related issues.

Authorities said that MCSO is investigating the matter as part of standard protocol in all inmate deaths and Wright’s remains will be released to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to confirm the cause of death.

“An in-custody death is always difficult for everyone involved: staff employees, medical staff, and emergency first responders,” Sheriff Kevin Turner said. “We are extremely saddened to report the death of Mr. Wright and send our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

MCSO said no further information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.