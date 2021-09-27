Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Huntsville Police searching for missing woman

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Susan McDaniel Lee was last seen around 1:15 p.m. Sunday at the Sparkman Drive Walmart. (Photo courtesy Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a missing woman last seen in Huntsville.

Authorities said Susan McDaniel Lee may be driving this Mercury Grand Marquis with Alabama license plate 7217AY3.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Susan McDaniel Lee was last seen around 1:15 p.m. Sunday at the Sparkman Drive Walmart.

She was driving a 1999 Gold Mercury Grand Marquis with Alabama license plate 7217AY3 and was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and black leggings.

The Sheriff’s Office added that Lee has many medical issues.

Anyone with information on her location should call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 722-7181 or Huntsville Police at (256) 722-7100.