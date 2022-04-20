MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says their Street Crimes Unit has successfully taken several drugs off the street in the past few weeks, and a picture shared on their Facebook page showed just that.

Authorities say one of the recent seizures was made during a traffic stop where multiple Xanax pills were found, and a later search would reveal several more drugs and drug-related items in the suspect’s home.

The Street Crimes Unit reported they found about 1.4 pounds of methamphetamine, over 2 pounds of marijuana, 2 ounces of cocaine, 173 Xanax pills 17 Percocet pills, 6 MDMA pills and one stolen gun.

The sheriff’s office says that this large volume of a drug bust is a multi-state operation and that the investigation is ongoing.