MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they say stole fireworks from a store in Madison County.

On July 2nd, 2023, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says this individual stole fireworks from Fireworks World, located on Governors West in Huntsville, during business hours.

The suspect can be seen below.

(Photo: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is asked to contact Detective Todd Lowder at 256-533-5881 or by emailing tlowder@madisoncountyal.gov.