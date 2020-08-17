Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrests man on fentanyl, marijuana trafficking

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after trafficking multiple types of drugs.

Photo courtesy Madison County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office searched a house on McClain Lane in Huntsville and discovered a large amount of marijuana, a large amount of fentanyl, several hundred Xanax pills, and $40,000 in cash.

Terry Wayne Ball, Jr., 34, was booked into the Madison County Jail and charged with possession of dangerous drugs and drug trafficking. His bond was initially set at $302,500.

The Sheriff’s Office said more charges are likely.