Madison County Sheriff’s Office adding offsite video visitation for county jail in early November

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is adding offsite video visitation on Monday, November 9, allowing inmates to chat with their loved ones anywhere they have a high-speed internet connection.

In addition to the high-speed internet connection, anybody wanting to use the service will need a webcam, microphone, and speaker.

Video calls will cost 31 cents per minute and will be conducted through NCIC.

Anyone interested in using the service will need to create an account on the NCIC website.

Once created, those who want to chat will need to look for a button labeled “Inmate Video Visit,” select “Schedule a Visit,” then follow the instructions. Visits must be scheduled no later than a week in advance.

The scheduling website will open on Monday, November 2 and the video visits will be funded through each inmate’s phone account.

The Sheriff’s Office says inmates will be limited to no more than three visits per week for no more than 20 minutes at a time. Visits can be scheduled for anytime from 8-11 a.m. and noon-2:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Offsite video visitation is a privilege, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and may be suspended or terminated for inappropriate behavior, safety issues, or misuse of the online system. Visits will be strictly monitored by Sheriff’s Office staff.

Anyone caught trying to conduct a video visit while driving will be permanently blocked from the service.

Any issues with the service should be directed to NCIC at (800) 943-2189.