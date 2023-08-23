MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — After nearly a decade of serving his community, a North Alabama K9 will officially put a successful law enforcement career behind him to enjoy retirement.

K9 Zuka, now around eight years old, has been with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office since 2014. The Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd had multiple criminal captures, along with helping find lost and elderly people.

Born in the Czech Republic, Zuka aided his former partner Deputy Matt Lane in tracking down a gun that was used in a shooting after the suspect threw it from a vehicle, the department said.

Zuka was most recently assigned to Deputy Courtney Region, who will provide him with a safer, more relaxing forever home. Zuka’s last day on the job will be Friday, August 25.