MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A school bus not bringing a child home from school on time would concern any parent. A parent in the Madison County School System tells News 19 that at one point they had no idea where their son was.

“I called once and said to them that I’m trying to find out where my son is it’s getting late in the afternoon,’’ said the parent who did not want to be identified.

Over the past year, the Madison County school system has done everything possible to fill its vacant bus driver positions. However, the parents say they are frustrated as well because the shortage is leading to a lot of issues.

Another parent says their son is scheduled to be home at 3 p.m. from Madison Crossroads Elementary, but they say they heard nothing from the school until after 5 p.m.

“I called them back and that’s when I was told that the bus just left campus,” the parent told News 19. “This was after four-thirty at this point.”

Stagnant communication is one of the things that parents in Madison County Schools are worried about the bus service for their children, and it appears that it’s not the only issue.

A student who rode the bus reached out to the Madison County school district with his concerns about the overcrowding, saying that some students had to sit on the floor.

“For parents that are working during the day they need to know ahead of time that there is a problem not at four-thirty to five o’clock trying to find out where their kid is,” said the parent.

A spokesperson for the Madison County School System released a statement on the bus issue which reads in part:

“Safety is at the forefront of everything MCSS endeavors. We assure parents that at no time do we compromise any regulations set forth by state or federal governing agencies. We appreciate our students’ and parents’ continued cooperation while adjusting bus routes.”

Madison County Schools went on to say in that statement that they have not compromised any of the bussing federal regulations and they expect to have all bus routes finalized by Friday.