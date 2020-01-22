Madison County Schools, Woody Anderson Ford team up to boost young labor force's experience

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – It take years to become a master technician, but a new partnership will make that process a much shorter one.

This is thanks to Madison County Schools and Woody Anderson Ford teaming up to help students get the education they need at a faster rate.

Students who graduate from the Madison County Career Technical Center can become master technicians in the automotive industry by the time they’re 21.

The partnership between Madison County Schools and Woody Anderson Ford will boost the expertise of qualified laborers.

“We’re going to need more workers,” Madison Council Schools spokesman Tim Hall said. “We’re going to need more laborers — more people working in the automotive industry, in HVAC, in home-building trades. That’s what the Career Technical Center in the Madison County school system is doing.”

Hall said more than 12,000 jobs will come to Huntsville within the next five years. He said a number of them will be in the automotive industry.