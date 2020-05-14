Madison County Schools proposes new calendar with later start date, e-learning days

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Schools Board of Education met Thursday night. The first item of business: The calendar for 2020-2021 school year.

There are a lot of question marks on what school will look like come fall. We already know that State Superintendent Eric Mackey is asking schools to delay start dates by approximately two weeks.

That request caused Allen Perkins, Madison County Schools Superintendent, to present a brand new school calendar to the school board for consideration. That calendar does adjust the start date by two weeks to starting August 19, 2020. It also adds in built-in e-learning days approximately once a month.

Those days will serve multiple purposes. They will allow parents and students to see how e-learning works, should school buildings be closed again. Those days will also give teachers the time and experience in using the e-learning tools on a regular basis.

Those proposed E-learning days are:

September 2 & 30

October 28

December 16

January 27

February 24

March 17

April 21

The calendar still includes a Fall Break and Spring Break. Thanksgiving break is November 25-27 and winter break is December 23 – January 1. May 26th would be the last full day of school. May 27-28 would be half days.

We have requested a copy of that calendar from Madison County Schools. We will upload it to this web story as soon as we receive the file.

The board did not vote on the calendar discussed Thursday night. Tonight’s meeting was a first look for the school board members. They are going to have a chance to look at the calendar themselves and solicit input from families in their district. The board will vote on the proposed calendar at a future board meeting.

Another note from Thursday’s meeting, Timothy Solley, the assistant superintendent of schools, talked about a survey given to families and teachers. The school system learned that a good number of parents don’t plan to send their students back to the school building in the fall. For that reason, the school system is also preparing to have a number of classes available as on-line learning.