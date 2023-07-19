MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Students in the Madison County School System (MCSS) have two weeks until they trade their chairs by the pool for chairs in a classroom. The 2023-2024 school year kicks off on Wednesday, August 2nd.

As students get their final back-to-school shopping done, MCSS officials are getting campuses ready.

Mark Minskey, the Chief Operations Officer for MCSS told News 19 in an interview on Wednesday that as always, safety will be a top priority.

“We work every year to do what we can, to make sure each student is safe in our schools,” Minskey said.

That includes putting full-time school resource officers (SRO) in 19 of the school system’s schools.

“Currently every one of our high schools and middle schools have a full-time school resource officer,” he said.

However, with 29 campuses across the school system, 10 are left without a full-time SRO.

“Our elementary [schools] are sharing them and using the part-time deputies,” Minskey added.

Minskey says that MCSS is partnering with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to provide off-duty deputies to serve as part-time school resource officers.

“We make sure we have a police presence in all of our schools every single day,” he said. “They’ll be there at the buildings, walking around through the school, checking doors, and making sure we are secure.”

Of course, Minksey said they would prefer if each school had its own full-time school resource officer.

“We would love to have a school resource officer at every one of our campuses full-time,” he said. “That is something that Mr. Ken Kubik, our superintendent, and Sheriff [Kevin] Turner are both very interested in having taken care of.”

In addition to SROs, he said physical security improvements have been made to five schools.

“We upgraded the entrances to have a sturdier airlock system, visitors will be stopped in that airlock area.”

Minskey said those improvements were made at four elementary schools and one middle school.

When it comes to day-to-day safety on campus, Minskey said students can be a big help.

“See something, say something,” he said.

He urged parents to remind their students of that policy and about the Safe Schools Tip Line. The tip line is monitored 24/7, and reports can be done anonymously. You can call or text 256-536-8355 to make a report.

Minskey stated that with the improvements, he is looking forward to a safe school year.