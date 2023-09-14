MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Madison County School System (MCSS) has released an update to its Standard Athletic Procedures, effective immediately.

According to a Facebook post, students in grades 9-12 must provide their high school ID or a valid driver’s license, as well as a game ticket.

Digital student IDs can be accessed online through their school portal. Students are urged to screenshot their digital IDs.

Only students from the participating schools will be granted admission. For example, if Sparkman plays Hazel Green, only students from those schools are allowed to attend. Elementary and middle school students must be accompanied by a parent, who will be required to stay with them at the game.

“As a school district, we appreciate your patience and willingness to assist us in making our athletics events a safe and family-friendly venue. As we listened to your valuable feedback, our Athletics and Information Technology Departments worked to put a system in place for ALL ninth through twelfth-grade students to use as a means for admission identification,” the post reads.

Football ticket sales will be capped at 80% of the venue’s capacity, and all other sports will be capped at 90% of the venue’s capacity.

Additionally, those who attend the games cannot carry large bags or backpacks without any parental or medical need.

This is the second update to the Standard Athletic Procedures following a ‘disruption’ at the Hazel Green/Sparkman football game in August. The post says, “If safety concerns continue, then additional restrictions for attendance will be implemented.”