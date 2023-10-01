MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Nathan Curry has served as the District 1 representative on the Madison County School Board since 2016 and serves as the board’s president.

But, Curry will not be seeking re-election to the board in November 2024, he announced on Sunday.

“After careful thought, prayer and discussions with my family, I have decided I will not seek re-election for the District 1 school board seat. There is a season for everything, and in November 2024, at the conclusion of the election, my season on the Board of Education will end,” Curry said in a release regarding the news.

In 2016, Curry was one of 12 candidates vying for the District 1 seat following the departure of Dan Nash from the school board after serving nearly three and a half years. Curry ended up taking on the role, and eventually the role of board president.

“Words cannot express how tremendously grateful I am that you allowed me to serve as your District 1 representative on the Madison County School Board since 2016. All the school visits, ballgames, calls, texts, and emails, each have added value to me,” Curry wrote.

In the release, Curry took time to thank students, teachers, parents and the other members of the board for all they’ve done to help him learn, grow and accomplish things as a member of the board.

Curry finished off his statement saying, “We are a rapidly growing community and school district, which is a testament to the standard of excellence and quality of education that our community and the nation recognize. There is so much potential, and all of us in our community continue to play a part as the work continues. I am excited about the future, and I hope the foundation set will bring even more positive changes to our district. I will be rooting for the success of the Madison County School System and our next representative. I will also gladly remain an active participant in the community I cherish!”

