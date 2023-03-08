A new tool is available to help Madison County property owners stay ahead of fraudulent real estate transactions. (Photo: Adobe Stock Images)

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A new tool is available to help Madison County property owners stay ahead of fraudulent real estate transactions.

The Probate Court of Madison County launched an online site that will alert property owners through email if a deed is filed in the Madison County Probate Office that changes the listed owner’s name in Probate Court and Tax Assessor records.

Officials say a significant increase in fraudulent real estate transactions in surrounding states and isolated cases in North Alabama have caused valid concerns.

This scam usually involves an “improperly conveyed deed” on an unoccupied home or vacant land.

County officials developed a notification system that any property owner in Madison County can subscribe to at no cost.

“This is just one more way the Probate Court has improved the way we serve and protect the residents of Madison County,” said Judge Frank Barger. “Our team takes great pride in being responsive to the needs of those we serve and constantly improving to meet demands of the environment in which we conduct business.”

Property owners may register at the Madison County Property Notification website or click the blue ‘property notification’ link when you review tax assessment records here.