Madison County officials suggestion to Governor: ‘Slow and steady’ on economy reopening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – During Wednesday’s Huntsville-area briefing, Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said there are currently seven COVID-19 patients in Madison County hospitals and 10 more hospitalized patients awaiting test results.

Spillers also said the past two days have seen the largest number of COVID-19 tests the system has run since March.

At the same time, officials are continuing discussions about what it will take to reopen the economy. On Tuesday, Governor Kay Ivey expressed concern that there isn’t enough COVID-19 testing being done in Alabama.

But the math is different in North Alabama, Spillers says, compared to much of the state.

There have been more than 6,000 tests in Madison County and 3,200 more in the North Alabama region through Huntsville Hospital with a positive case rate of about 3 percent.

Officials also said they have been in contact with the governor’s office on suggestions about how to move forward.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Madison Mayor Paul Finley have had discussions with the governor’s office on the path to reopening the economy. Finley said if there’s a theme, it’s “slow and steady.

“We’ve put our best guess and estimation into the governor’s office and I think she’ll come out with a master plan that we can all work from, probably in an approach that continues to stair-step us back open,” Finley said.

Finley was asked what things would look like in two weeks if reopening takes place.

“Masking, distancing, sanitation, all three-factors in at different levels depending on what your respective vocation is,” Finley said. “Whether it’s food service, a gym, a manufacturing facility.”

Spillers addressed the governor’s call for more COVID-19 testing.

“We are testing people who currently meet the CDC guidelines that need testing,” Spillers said.

The guidelines include hospital patients, healthcare workers and first responders, people with symptoms and people in areas of community transmission.

“I don’t think that’s necessarily true in the rest of the state,” he said. “So when she talks about testing, I think there are other areas of the state that have very little testing. And if you get in some of the smaller counties and smaller hospitals, that don’t have any equipment, they’re totally dependent upon an external lab company for testing, it can be a real problem.”

Congress’ latest relief bill includes money for COVID-19 testing for states.

“So when I hear we need more testing in the state, I think that would mean we have testing readily available to every citizen, in every community in Alabama for those people who meet the criteria who need testing,” Spillers said.

Spillers said there have been more than 40 patients in North Alabama who have been discharged from the hospital after being treated for COVID-19.