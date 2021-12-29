Madison County Nonprofit seeking donations before re-starting apparel programs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Christmas Charities Year Round is preparing to re-launch a project to help get clothing to those who need it most.

CCYR is actually in need of help for two of their apparel programs: their mobile closet and their clothing rooms.

The mobile closet operates out of a trailer that travels school-to-school throughout Madison County dropping off clothes, toiletries and learning supplies to students whose families are in need of financial assistance.

Executive Director Hilary Gould says they’re in desperate need to get stocked up for the upcoming semester.

“We’ll take your gently used — new, but gently used is great. So if you’re cleaning out your closets to put in for the new stuff you got for Christmas, we’d love to have the extra from the closets,” Gould said.

They’re also prepping for January’s re-opening of the clothing rooms at their Leeman Ferry warehouse. The rooms offer a free way to help get individual wardrobes stocked.

“Clients throughout Madison County who qualify for our programs can set up an appointment and come shopping. Adults can come shopping every 6 months, kids every 3 months and each person can pick out about 40 items on their own,” she said.

Gould adds they’re asking for items all the way from infant to elderly, as the pandemic brought with it a flurry of first-time clients.

“We’ve got hundreds of folks throughout Madison County relying on us to come back into these clothing rooms as soon as we open back up. We’ve already got calls coming in, so we want to make sure those rooms are stocked and ready to go. It’s critical to the adults, it’s very critical to the kids,” she said.

For anyone interested in donating, their warehouse is located at 3054 Leeman Ferry Road, suites P and Q. They accept donations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, click here.