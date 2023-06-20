MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Academy for Learning and Character Development in Huntsville is celebrating 27 years in business with something they believe the kids will enjoy.

Thanks to donations and volunteers from local community organizations (Dynetics, Habitat for Humanity, PNC Bank, Redstone Federal Credit Union, Asbury Thrift Store, Van Meter Inc and Highlands Church Serve volunteers), the center was able to purchase a large new playground and install a large NASA themed playhouse for our students.

Academy for Learning and Character Development Executive Director Dr. Sylvia Collins told News 19, “We’ve always wanted a playground but we’re a nonprofit, so we’ve been very much underfunded. Now through the donations of generous sponsors, they’ve made it possible for us!”

The center helps low-income parents by providing services based on the family’s ability to pay. Children from battered homes, veterans, and homeless families are admitted into the program – free of charge.

They say they’re getting a lot of phone calls daily from parents in desperate need of childcare they can afford.

“We have over 10,000 square feet here, but we’ve not been able to open up the facility to the masses because of lack of funding. We can address the city’s desperate need for childcare, but we need funding and sponsors to help us make that possible,” Collins added.

Dr. Collins has been in the childcare industry for 30 years and says it’s changed tremendously.

“Daycare is very, very hard to come by and it demands the bulk of parents’ income,” said Collins.

It’s no secret the U.S. is in the midst of a childcare crisis.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources says there are 1,895 daycare facilities currently in the state. In Madison County, there are 106 licensed providers and 36 exempt providers.

Alabama DHR Childcare Services Director Bernard Houston told News 19 there hasn’t been a sufficient amount of research done in the state that creates a nexus between the workforce and childcare.

“We know that there are people out of work, and we know that there are people who would be working if they had childcare. What we don’t necessarily know is how many of those families are actively trying to get back into the market and how many slots are needed to accommodate them,” Houston said.

Houston says they’re looking to address this by doing these assessments now.

“We have a project now that we’ve engaged with, with the chamber in Huntsville and we’ve done a previous digital marketing campaign ourselves to try and increase the number of family childcare providers. We’re looking to possibly create that same type of research throughout the entire state,” replied Houston.

DHR’s Office of Child Care Subsidy administers the subsidized child care program funded through the Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF). The mission of the program is to provide Alabama’s low and moderate-income families with equal access to affordable and quality child care services as they participate in work, educational or training activities.

To learn more about the CCDF, click this link.