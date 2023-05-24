Editors Note: The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed to News 19 that its original report contained an error regarding the escape date.

CHILDERSBERG, Ala. (WHNT) — A man convicted of murder in Madison County escaped from an Alabama corrections facility for 23 minutes Wednesday.

Leon Michael Jolly was convicted of murder in connection to the 2006 death of his girlfriend, Martha Ann Hardy.

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) reported that Jolly escaped from the Childersberg Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center at about 2:33 p.m.

Jolly was recaptured by the Pell City Police Department at about 2:56 p.m.

Leon Michael Jolly (Photo: Alabama Department of Corrections)

On February 1, 2006, Hardy’s lifeless body was found by her son rolled in a bedsheet and stuffed inside a closet.

Jolly, 37 at the time, was charged with her murder nearly 15 hours after the discovery.

Neighbors along the South Plymouth Road area said the pair had been living together for less than six months at the time of her death, adding that Hardy was always “waving and smiling,” with Jolly always gone by 7:30 a.m.

Following his conviction, Jolly was sentenced to 30 years, over 15 of which he has already served at the Childersburg Community Work Center.

Jolly was eligible for parole on January 12, 2023, but it was denied and reset for him to be considered for parole again on January 1, 2028.