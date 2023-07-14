MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The man convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl missing from Lacey’s Spring is up for parole, according to the Alabama Board of Pardons & Paroles.

Colby Dewight Tucker of New Market was 20 years old in 2015 when he was found in an Oxford motel with the girl, one day after she had been reported missing.

Tucker was charged with second-degree rape. He was already facing a separate rape charge in Calhoun County from 2014, according to AL.com.

At the time of the incident, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the girl and Tucker had an online relationship and communicated often through social media.

Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin at the time the girl took the trash out at her family’s home in Lacey’s Spring and Tucker picked her up. Her parents and grandparents said they were not aware of her relationship with Tucker.

Tucker was sentenced to a total of 25 years, of which he has served almost five in the Elmore Correctional Facility.

His minimum release date would be June 2025. His parole hearing is set for July 18.