(WHNT) — A little help from a Madison County K9 led to deputies uncovering almost 50 grams of fentanyl, along with several other drugs, on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Narcotics and Street Crimes units investigated the area of University Drive and McMurtrie Drive on Tuesday.

Deputies utilized K9 Maverick on a vehicle found in the area, which led to the discovery of 49 grams of fentanyl, 32 grams of methamphetamine, 26 grams of cocaine, and three pounds of marijuana.



(Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

During the investigation, agents identified Spencer Rushing of Detroit, Mich. as the driver of the vehicle.

Officials say Rushing was charged with three counts of drug trafficking and one count of possession of a controlled substance with an intent to distribute.

Rushing was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $315,000 bond.