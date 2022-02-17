MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Police say a traffic stop earlier this week resulted in a K-9 officer uncovering more than a pound of meth and four guns.

According to a Facebook post, the drugs and guns were seized during a traffic stop when Madison County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Officer “Maverick” was deployed and uncovered narcotics in a vehicle. After a search, deputies found more than a pound of methamphetamine “ice,” three pistols, and a shotgun.

Jail records show the driver, 56-year-old Brian Lee Curtis, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit. His bond was set at $100,500 for both charges.